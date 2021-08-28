Head to Head Review: HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) versus Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Onex has a consensus target price of $104.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A Onex 73.67% 23.52% 18.66%

Dividends

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A Onex $1.14 billion 5.57 $730.00 million N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onex beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

