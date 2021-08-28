HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.20. 94,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,078. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

