Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

