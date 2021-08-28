Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 124.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

