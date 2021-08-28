Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

