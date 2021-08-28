Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
