HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 35.9% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE:HEI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.90. 322,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,781. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.