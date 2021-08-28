Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by TheStreet

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
About Hemisphere Media Group
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
