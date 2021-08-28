Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by TheStreet

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 142,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

