Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 62.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $16,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

