Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE HLF opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.