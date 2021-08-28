Hersha Hospitality Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 774% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.

Shares of HT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,830,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

