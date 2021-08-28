Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,550.23

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,550.23 ($33.32) and traded as low as GBX 2,492 ($32.56). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99), with a volume of 221,950 shares traded.

HIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,552.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.