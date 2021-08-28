Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 556,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

