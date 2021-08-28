HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 2,998 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.79 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $461.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

