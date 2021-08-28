HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $13,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.