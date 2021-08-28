Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.02 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. Research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

