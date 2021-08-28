Horan Securities Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Accenture by 9.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

