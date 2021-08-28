Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 15.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

