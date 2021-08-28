Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 306,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

INTF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 53,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,994. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.