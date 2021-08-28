Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

