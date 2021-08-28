Horan Securities Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.94. The company has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

