Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22,135.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,950. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

