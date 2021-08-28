Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZNP. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

