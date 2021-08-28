Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.77

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.77 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 23,796 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.13 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.77.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

