Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

TWNK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 1,027,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,328. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

