Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $32.79. 2,083,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

