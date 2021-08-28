HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

