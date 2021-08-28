HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.54.

HPQ stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

