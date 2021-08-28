Hubbell Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

