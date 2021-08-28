Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $230.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.53 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 74,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

