Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Sells $1,792,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00.

Shares of HYLN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 82,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyliion by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Hyliion by 46.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

