Hyman Charles D Has $27.46 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

