Hyman Charles D Sells 324 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,826. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.