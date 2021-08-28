IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $668.27. 316,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $665.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

