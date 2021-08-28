IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Up 141.4% in August

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,700 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the July 29th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDPUF remained flat at $$9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. IDP Education has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.38.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online student recruitment, and shared services.

