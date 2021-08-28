Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 503 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TDY opened at $458.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $462.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.95.
Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
