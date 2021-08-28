Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 503 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY opened at $458.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $462.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.