Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

AJG stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

