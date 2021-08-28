Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after buying an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

HI stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.