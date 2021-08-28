Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 15,067 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 123.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

