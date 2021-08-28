Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 294.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $702.55 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $704.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $612.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

