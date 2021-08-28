ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 20,350.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPNFF opened at $0.10 on Friday. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

