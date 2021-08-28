ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 20,350.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IPNFF opened at $0.10 on Friday. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About ImagineAR
