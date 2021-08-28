Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunome by 225.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

