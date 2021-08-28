Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $157,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

NYSE DE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.77 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

