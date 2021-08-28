Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $186.50 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.99% of Littelfuse worth $186,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.