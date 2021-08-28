Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $212.47 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $212,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,350. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.