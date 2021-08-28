Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 109,286 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,148,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,286 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 3.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.41% of Xylem worth $736,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 355,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 279,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 77.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 91,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,810. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

