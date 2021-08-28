Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,397 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $61,689.09.

PI opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.