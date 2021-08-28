IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.