IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $2,286,739 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.