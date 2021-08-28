IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

