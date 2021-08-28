IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 403.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 259,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $124.22 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

